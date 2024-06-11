Sollinda Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,987,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 517,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

