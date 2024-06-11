State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 13,287 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $24,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after purchasing an additional 731,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,772,000 after purchasing an additional 182,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NYSE:SU opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

