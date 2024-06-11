State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 28,477 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $373.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.25 and its 200 day moving average is $336.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $373.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

