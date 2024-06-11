State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $20.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 968,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $20,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Kenvue by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 45,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion and a PE ratio of 23.46.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.