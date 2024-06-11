State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $22.22 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $240.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day moving average is $214.63.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

