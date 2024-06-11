State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $26.67 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Humana were worth $26,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $349.27 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.78.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

