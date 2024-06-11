State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.03.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

