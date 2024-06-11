State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,196 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $27,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,848,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.33.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $269.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.17. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $272.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

