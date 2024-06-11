STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

STERIS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STERIS to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

STERIS Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $224.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.44. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

