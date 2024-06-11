STP 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.93 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. STP has a market capitalization of $89.17 million and $3.93 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STP has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get STP alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,964.08 or 1.00001701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00090592 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04690466 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,121,315.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.