Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $405.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.74. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

