Strategic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,313 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vistra by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

