Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,065 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 232.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,485,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,150 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.