Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Wedbush upped their target price on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,028 shares of company stock worth $1,859,024. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.55.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

