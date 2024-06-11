Strategic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

