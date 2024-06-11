Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 8,904 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,306 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,511,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 62,427 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,601,000 after buying an additional 230,332 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

