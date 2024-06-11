Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 12,124 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Hologic by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

