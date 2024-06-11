Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 26,659 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $43,715,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $382.50 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

