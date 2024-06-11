Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $143.94. The company has a market cap of $644.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

