Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,948 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after buying an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,843,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 194,937 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,147,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after buying an additional 36,466 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 27.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,020,000 after buying an additional 384,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

