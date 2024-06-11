Strategic Global Advisors LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.