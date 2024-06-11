Strategic Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $173.79 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $554.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

