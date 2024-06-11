Strategic Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of IBEX worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Resource Group International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,964,000. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in IBEX by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet cut IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

