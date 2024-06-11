Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,456 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 8,219 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,232.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 394,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TLS opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

