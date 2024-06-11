Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228,287 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $89,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,825,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,887,000 after buying an additional 243,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,092,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tenaris by 101.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after buying an additional 442,016 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 642,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Tenaris by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 605,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

