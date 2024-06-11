The J. M. Smucker Company Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $364,990,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,503,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,441,000 after purchasing an additional 202,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
