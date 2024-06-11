The J. M. Smucker Company Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NYSE:SJM)

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SJM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $364,990,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,503,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,441,000 after purchasing an additional 202,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.