Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 21st

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Brian W. Wixted acquired 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.