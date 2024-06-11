Unigestion Holding SA Buys 1,381 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,458 shares of company stock worth $25,538,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

