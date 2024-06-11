Unigestion Holding SA Buys New Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

