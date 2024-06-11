Unigestion Holding SA Buys Shares of 2,947 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Get Assurant alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Assurant by 1,035.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 46,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Assurant by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 436,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after buying an additional 69,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Assurant Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.12. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.51 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.