Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 93,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 118,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

