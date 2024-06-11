Unigestion Holding SA Has $627,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in KLA were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 52.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in KLA by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $794.38 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $795.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.15.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

