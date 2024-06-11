Unigestion Holding SA Invests $356,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Exelon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 86,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $9,957,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

