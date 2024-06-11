Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,455 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $228.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $228.83.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

