Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Loews by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE:L opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Loews



Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

