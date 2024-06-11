Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,641 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

