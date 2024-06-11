Unigestion Holding SA Sells 175,831 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,831 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,361,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,665,000 after acquiring an additional 149,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

