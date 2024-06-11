Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,259 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $173.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average of $196.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

