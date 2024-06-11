Unigestion Holding SA Sells 252 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $694,985,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,452,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,081,000 after purchasing an additional 102,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $341.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $342.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

