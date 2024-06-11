Unigestion Holding SA Sells 28,840 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,840 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waters alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,577 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 187,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $301.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waters

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.