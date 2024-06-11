Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.34.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
