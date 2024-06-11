Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UEC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.