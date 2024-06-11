Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Uranium Energy Price Performance
Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.00 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.34.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
