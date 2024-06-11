USA Compression Partners’ (USAC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on USAC. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,857,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,687,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,857,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,687,539.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,116,556 shares of company stock valued at $153,496,256 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

