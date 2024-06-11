VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) PT Raised to $8.00 at Roth Mkm

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.25 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,790,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 114,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

