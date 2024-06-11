Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

VLY opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

