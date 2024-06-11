Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 149,462 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 149,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,648,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1,724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,166 shares of company stock worth $2,992,579. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

