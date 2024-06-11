Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2,289.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,808 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.41.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

