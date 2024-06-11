Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,599 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,111,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,274,000 after purchasing an additional 287,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,836,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMH opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

