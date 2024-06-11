Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Decreased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,806 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,644,492,000 after buying an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,567,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,647,000 after purchasing an additional 195,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,237,877,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $483.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $331.87 and a fifty-two week high of $486.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.24. The company has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.48.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

