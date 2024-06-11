Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,196 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of Vimeo worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMEO. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 664,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 390,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 214,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

VMEO opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 2.04. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

